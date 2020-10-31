Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$310.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.24. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$236.18.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

