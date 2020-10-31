Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$310.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.24. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$236.18.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.