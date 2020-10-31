Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,198.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,126 shares of company stock worth $21,742,200 and sold 39,739 shares worth $3,063,883. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.