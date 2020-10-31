Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.