Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.79.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.86. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.15.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

