Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (CPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter.

CPX stock opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.79.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

