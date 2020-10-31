Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (CPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.
Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter.
CPX stock opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88.
About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.
