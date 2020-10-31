Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NOV opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.89. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

