CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.55 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $5.75 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.65 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

