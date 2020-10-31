Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lowered by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.