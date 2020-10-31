Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 436 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Shares of CM stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 1,392,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after buying an additional 546,456 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,894,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

