Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

