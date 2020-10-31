Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PI opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Impinj by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Impinj by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Impinj by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

