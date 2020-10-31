Canaccord Genuity Increases ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target to $9.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.