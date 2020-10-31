Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $105.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of RARE opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $102.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 335.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

