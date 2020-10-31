Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

