C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ CCCC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.
