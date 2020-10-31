Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.