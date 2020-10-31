Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

