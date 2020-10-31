Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.