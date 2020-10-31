Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

