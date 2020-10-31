Bryn Mawr Bank Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $532.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.