Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKR opened at $42.54 on Friday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

