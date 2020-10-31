Brokers Set Expectations for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.02. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

