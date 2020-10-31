Brokers Set Expectations for Spark Power Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.61 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.25 price target on Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of SPG opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 million and a PE ratio of 18.55.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.