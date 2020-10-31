Brokers Set Expectations for Livongo Health’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livongo Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livongo Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 757.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $759,927.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

