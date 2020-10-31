Brokers Set Expectations for Altagas Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altagas in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.21.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.
About Altagas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
