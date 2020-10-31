Brokers Set Expectations for Altagas Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altagas in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Get Altagas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.21.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.29. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.