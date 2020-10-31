Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

