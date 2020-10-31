Brokers Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of FELE opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

