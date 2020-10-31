Brokers Offer Predictions for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of BHLB opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.