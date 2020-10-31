Brokers Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,112,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 41.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 75.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 109.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

