Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of STL opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 201,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

