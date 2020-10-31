Brokers Issue Forecasts for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

RLJ stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

