Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Target Price at GBX 2,286.67

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,099.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12159.0000827 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

