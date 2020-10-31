Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Target Price at GBX 2,286.67

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,099.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64.
In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,037.37).
About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.
