Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Target Price at GBX 2,286.67

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) alerts:

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,099.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12159.0000827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.