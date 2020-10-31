Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $40.67

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,029,004.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock valued at $158,006,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

