Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $40.67

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,520,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,895,425.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock valued at $158,006,829. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 134.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

