Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $28.22

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.
Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
DBX stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 260.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
