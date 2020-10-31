Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $28.22

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 260.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.