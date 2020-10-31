Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $28.22

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Dropbox by 450.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

