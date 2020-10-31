Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.
In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,170.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $326,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,742,496 shares of company stock valued at $155,056,870 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BE stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.08.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
