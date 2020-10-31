Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,170.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $326,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,742,496 shares of company stock valued at $155,056,870 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.