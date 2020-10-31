Brokerages Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $8.70

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

