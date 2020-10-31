Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

USPH stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 174,119 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,146,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,670,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

