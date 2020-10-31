Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.