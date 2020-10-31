Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. FMC posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $3,643,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 39.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

