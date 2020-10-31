Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $101.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.66 billion to $109.32 billion. Apple posted sales of $91.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $316.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 billion to $337.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $309.40 billion to $349.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

