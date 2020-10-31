Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

