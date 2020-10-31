Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $11.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the lowest is $10.98 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

