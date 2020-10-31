Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 150,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

