Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $569,296.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genasys stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

