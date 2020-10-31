Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

DORM stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 185.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

