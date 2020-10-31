Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after acquiring an additional 692,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

