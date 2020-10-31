Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.89. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.