Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

